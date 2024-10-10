Pajama Program helps Bronx families develop better bedtime routines

Jennifer Vargas (left) co-facilitated a bilingual workshop focused on the importance of sleep for young children at P.S./I.S. 218 in the Concourse neighborhood on Oct. 9, 2024.

It’s easy to imagine sleep-deprived teenagers missing their morning alarm or nodding off during class. But a recent Bronx workshop proved that children as young as second grade are not getting enough sleep — and are suffering the physical, emotional and academic consequences.

Parents and students from P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School met Oct. 9 with leaders in the New York City-based Pajama Program to learn about how much sleep young kids really need (a lot!) and ideas for building a more restful nighttime routine.

In general, American kids are not getting enough sleep. A 2022 study of more than 4,200 U.S. children found the average sleep time was 7.45 hours, far less than the 9 to 12 hours recommended for elementary students by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

And lack of sleep may be a particular problem for kids of color in areas like the Bronx. The study showed that Black and low-income kids sleep about 30 minutes less per day than their white, higher-income peers.

Lack of sleep affects kids in every possible way, from their emotions to their grades, the educators said. It is tied to lower math and literacy scores, poor memory, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, obesity and other mental and physical health problems.

And sometimes, tired students miss out on critical socialization opportunities because they’re sleeping instead, said Jennifer Vargas, one of the facilitators with Pajama Program.

The bilingual workshop at P.S./I.S. 218 focused on educating parents, which is key to building “cohesion” around sleep routines, said Iye Ayetiwa, an education coordinator for the Bronx-based nonprofit WHEDco, which provides afterschool programming at the school and invited the Pajama Program educators.

Buy-in from schools and families — and getting them started early with good habits — is necessary to make a dent in the public health problem that is sleep deprivation, she said.

“We can’t do it alone,” said Ayetiwa. WHEDco is planning to bring the workshop to other local schools and to even younger grade levels (kindergarten and first grade), she said. Given the magnitude of the problem, “This is not going to be a one-time event.”

Vargas and Andrea Guerra with Pajama Program presented information in both Spanish and English. Growing bodies and brains are incredibly active during sleep, and many kids really need more rest, they explained.

But Guerra and Vargas also emphasized that their program is not meant to shame parents. Many already feel they are never doing enough, and the Pajama Program’s suggestions may not work for everyone, they said.

Getting kids to sleep — and stay asleep — is tough for many families, but those in the city face additional challenges. They often have to contend with noise from the street or others in the building, sleeping in tight quarters and not having full temperature control in the home, said Vargas.

“You are doing the best you can with what you have,” said told the parents. “You being here, you’re doing a lot.”

She and Guerra shared a bedtime routine called R.E.A.D.Y. that encourages families to turn electronic devices off, eat a healthy (non-sugary) snack, brush teeth and change into pajamas to signal the brain for relaxation and — most difficult of all — keep a consistent bedtime of 8 p.m., even on weekends.

Some parents laughed at the idea, but Vargas encouraged them to try for consistency, knowing it might not be perfect.

“At the end of the day, you are the experts” of what your own children need,” she said.

‘You’re not alone’

Parents in the room said they had a number of challenges in getting their kids to sleep. The most common challenges for those in the room were shared sleeping space, noise and electronic devices.

“We want you to know you’re not alone,” Vargas said.

But one parent shared in Spanish her surefire way to get her child to sleep: once she starts launching into bedtime prayers, the child nods right off, she said, with the adults laughing.

Guerra and Vargas said it’s most important to find what works in each family. They gave out magnets printed with the recommended sleep routine and paper charts and stickers for families to track their daily progress at completing each step. Each family also took home a children’s book selected from a diverse range of characters and authors.

And they have another gift to look forward to — in a few weeks, each family will receive a pair of cozy pajamas from WHEDco, which they hope will help build a sense of comfort and relaxation around bedtime.

Parents ended the session by discussing not only bedtime challenges but also a part of their current routine that works well in their household. One said she asks the child to discuss the highlight of their day; another said they play quiet, gentle music.

One parent said although she wants “harmony” at bedtime, she’s often exhausted herself.

“As a single mom, it’s so hard,” she said — but still, she committed to trying a new routine. “I’m gonna try. I want to do it.”

