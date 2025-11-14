Photos: Orange Bank and Trust Company hosts ‘Meet Our Neighbors’ dinner

Attendees of the “Meet Our Neighbors” event held by Orange Bank and Trust Company.

Orange Bank and Trust Company held a “Meet Our Neighbors” event on Thursday, Nov. 13, at its new Williamsbridge branch, located at 1978 Williamsbridge Rd.

Keeping in the theme of Veterans Day, which occurred two days prior to the event, retired Colonel Joan R. Davis and Veteran Antonio Codrington were honored at Thursday’s event.

Davis and Codrington were presented with awards by Orange Bank and Trust Company Relationship Manager Vanessa Baijnauth and Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer Anthony Mormile.