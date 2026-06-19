Bronx Times Opinion | Protecting brain health: small steps can make a big difference

You have probably seen advertisements for supplements, apps or online games trying to sell you on the idea that these products can prevent your brain from aging.

While this marketing is more about profit than protecting your health, the truth is, there really are proven steps we can take to support brain health as we age. While aging, genetics, and family history can’t be changed, research suggests that addressing certain risk factors may help prevent or delay up to 45 percent of dementia cases.

I want New Yorkers to know that the choices you make every day can have an impact on our health. I say that not only as a doctor and the state’s health commissioner but as someone whose family has been affected by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Growing up, my family and especially my mother, taught me how important it is to care for others. They showed me what service looks like and influenced my commitment to public health. So just as I take steps to protect my own health, I encourage you to do the same for yourself and loved ones.

Evidence indicates that healthy lifestyle behaviors can contribute to maintaining cognitive health over time. Many of the recommendations may be things you are already doing. Engaging in regular physical activity, following a nutritious diet, remaining mentally and physically active, managing stress and routinely monitoring overall health can all help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

For me, maintaining a healthy diet, that includes fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, along with regular exercise such as walking 30 minutes every day is important. But just as important is making time to socialize with friends and family.

Reading, talking or playing games with another person is one of the best ways to keep our minds active as we age. Studies show that starting these behaviors as young as elementary school can have a significant impact on long term brain health.

Aside from personal behaviors and protecting your brain from physical harm, taking proper care of ourselves also means having a good relationship with our primary healthcare providers. It is so important to brain and overall health to manage emerging or chronic conditions.

Practicing healthy behaviors may help reverse the symptoms of some types of dementia. Regular checkups and screenings can also be essential in making an early and accurate diagnosis of dementia, which will ensure better overall health outcomes.

If your cholesterol is elevated, work with your health care provider to keep it well controlled through medication, lifestyle changes or both. Likewise, if your blood sugar is elevated, make sure that is well managed either with diet, exercise, medication or all of the above.

The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease are not limited to memory loss. Symptoms can include withdrawal from social activities or difficulty with familiar tasks, like cooking. Talking to your doctor about potential symptoms can ease your mind or put you on the right path forward to treatment and care.

While there is still so much more to learn about Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias, we know more today than we ever have before. It is important that you control what you can and invest in your own health and wellbeing.

I know that for me and my family, taking action has meant more time together and cherished memories.

If you or a loved one is facing the potential of a dementia diagnosis, you should know more treatment options are available than ever before. There are vital services available to both those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia and their caregivers.

The physical and emotional demands of being a caregiver of someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, can put you at risk for experiencing anxiety or depression, but there are resources that can help. The Department of Health’s website is a great place to start.

Someday soon, I hope a better understanding of the disease and the proven methods for prevention and treatment can give peace of mind to more families like mine.

Dr. James McDonald is the New York State Health Commissioner