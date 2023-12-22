Op-Ed | NYC Smoke-Free’s end of year reflections

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the year ends, let us reflect on the successes that we at NYC Smoke-Free accomplished in de-normalizing tobacco use.

The tobacco epidemic is still the leading cause of preventable death in New York and it’s important that we continue to chip away at this enormous public health problem that still affects New Yorkers. We know that 28,000 New Yorkers die due to tobacco use and that New York state spends more than 10.4 billion dollars each year caring for people made sick from tobacco product use.

Those two facts are staggering statistics that should never be overlooked. At NYC Smoke-Free, a program of Public Health Solutions, funded by the NYS Tobacco Control Program, we work on ending the tobacco epidemic; therefore, saving lives and money.

Another point to reflect on is menthol tobacco products and how it still poses a major public health problem for the African American community. For decades, menthol has been the flavor of choice for African Americans due to predatory marketing practices by the tobacco industry. This year, at NYC Smoke-Free, we led focused efforts to educate and inform people on the negative health impacts of menthol tobacco products use. Nearly 85% of all African American smokers use menthol cigarettes and 45,000 African Americans die from smoking-related diseases each year.

Our youth are also another targeted group the tobacco companies use menthol cigarettes to lure into tobacco addiction. In NYC, two out of three young smokers start with menthol flavored tobacco products. The minty flavor and cooling effects of menthol reduces the harshness of cigarette smoke. Some people think it’s safer because of the menthol additive, but it’s not. The fact is menthol tobacco products are deadly!

These points should resonate with us all especially when viewing them from a social justice and health equity lens. We all have the right to live and to live healthy lives. At NYC Smoke-Free we have fought and will continue to fight next year to keep everyone in our society healthy and free of the dangers of tobacco products and including menthol tobacco products.

Guillermo Flores is the Bronx community engagement manager, NYC Smoke-Free, Public Health Solutions.

