Two online fundraisers for family of slain officer Didarul Islam generate nearly $500,000

A GoFundMe on behalf of 47th Precinct Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in the Midtown Manhattan mass shooting on July 28, has raised nearly $80,000 to benefit his wife and three sons left behind.

A GoFundMe on behalf of 47th Precinct Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in the Midtown Manhattan mass shooting on July 28, has raised nearly $80,000 to benefit his wife and three sons left behind.

Islam, 36, had been working off-duty uniformed security detail at the 345 Park Ave. office building when 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who had driven from his home in Las Vegas, opened fire in the lobby and elsewhere in the building using a large automatic rifle. Tamura ultimately killed five people, including Islam and himself.

The GoFundMe was started by Tom Grech, who leads the Queens Chamber of Commerce and told the Bronx Times that the company just began today to remit the funds to the family — a timely coincidence, as Islam’s wife, Jamila Akhter, reportedly just gave birth to the couple’s third son last night.

Thus far, a total of 887 donations ranging from $5 to $10,000 have been collected to support them going forward.

In addition to the GoFundMe, another online fundraiser by Law Enforcement Officers Weekend Inc., NYPD DESI Society, Bangladeshi American Police Association and the NYPD Muslim Officer Society has raised over $416,000 as of Aug. 18. This fundraiser claims to be the only one approved by Islam’s family and is linked on the GoFundMe page.

Grech told the Bronx Times that as a lifelong New Yorker, he was “heartbroken” to hear of the fallen officer and felt compelled to help.

Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant, was “the epitome of trying to live the American Dream,” said Grech.

He has since met Islam’s family, including his seven-year-old son, who said he’s a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. Grech is now working to hook up the family with tickets to the Knicks’ home game against the Lakers on Feb. 1 — and possibly a meet-and-greet with a player or two, if he can find a connection.

Grech said he is “beyond grateful” for the nearly 900 people who contributed to the GoFundMe.

“I’m thankful for the people of the city of New York, who came and surrounded this family with love and support at a time of unimaginable loss,” he said.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes