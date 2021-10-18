Oak Street Health continues NYC expansion, opens first Bronx center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to more older adults as it opened its first center in the Bronx at 1953 University Ave. on Oct. 7. The University Avenue center is the sixth Oak Street Health center in New York, joining four Brooklyn centers and a center in Jamaica.

“We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the Bronx community with the opening of this new center,” said Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, senior medical director at Oak Street Health.​ “The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in New York and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.”

Oak Street Health provides in-person or via telehealth visit, a 24/7 patient support line, individualized, preventive care plans and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks; a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits; all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.