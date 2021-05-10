Books

NYPL to reopen all branches in July; expand service beginning Monday

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPL has expanded its service and will be fully open by July.
Courtesy of NYPL

The New York Public Library is expanding service beginning today at some of its branches, which will include limited browsing and desktop computer use.

The Bronx branches that have reopened for Phase 2 are:
  • Allerton
  • Baychester
  • Belmont
  • Edenwald
  • Francis Martin
  • High Bridge
  • Jerome Park
  • Kingsbridge
  • Parkchester
  • Van Cortlandt
  • West Farms
  • Woodstock

The library system plans to open all available branch libraries (except those undergoing renovation or being used by the City) with expanded service by mid-July, with the full complement of services such as general space use, programs and classes incrementally reinstituted as quickly as circumstances allow.

A Manhattan Central Business District, One Year Into the Pandemic with James Mettham, Executive Director, Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership BID

Schneps Connects

All patrons must follow required safety protocols, including mask-wearing and physically-distancing.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC