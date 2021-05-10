NYPL to reopen all branches in July; expand service beginning Monday

The New York Public Library is expanding service beginning today at some of its branches, which will include limited browsing and desktop computer use.
The Bronx branches that have reopened for Phase 2 are:
- Allerton
- Baychester
- Belmont
- Edenwald
- Francis Martin
- High Bridge
- Jerome Park
- Kingsbridge
- Parkchester
- Van Cortlandt
- West Farms
- Woodstock
The library system plans to open all available branch libraries (except those undergoing renovation or being used by the City) with expanded service by mid-July, with the full complement of services such as general space use, programs and classes incrementally reinstituted as quickly as circumstances allow.
All patrons must follow required safety protocols, including mask-wearing and physically-distancing.