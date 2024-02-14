Community

NYPD’s 45th Precinct hosts women’s self defense class

Maggie Costa assists at the women's self defense class.
Photo Jewel Webber

The NYPD 45th Precinct Community Affairs held a women’s self defense workshop on Feb. 9. The free class was led by Luiz Gustavo Costa, a fourth degree black belt under Renzo Gracie.

This was a space of empowerment, teaching New York women of all ages how to protect themselves.

Officer Rivera and workshop attendees stretch with instructor Luiz Gustavo Costa before the women's self defense class.
Topics of discussion included empowerment and self confidence, positive attitude, knowing fear and avoiding panic attacks, protecting oneself, learning how to become stronger, increasing fitness, flexibility, sharper focus and more.

Women practice how to get out of a hold.
Deputy Inspector Johnny Orellana of the 45th Precinct and other officers were present to assist.

