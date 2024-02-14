NYPD’s 45th Precinct hosts women’s self defense class

Maggie Costa assists at the women’s self defense class.

Maggie Costa assists at the women’s self defense class.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD 45th Precinct Community Affairs held a women’s self defense workshop on Feb. 9. The free class was led by Luiz Gustavo Costa, a fourth degree black belt under Renzo Gracie.

This was a space of empowerment, teaching New York women of all ages how to protect themselves.

Topics of discussion included empowerment and self confidence, positive attitude, knowing fear and avoiding panic attacks, protecting oneself, learning how to become stronger, increasing fitness, flexibility, sharper focus and more.

Deputy Inspector Johnny Orellana of the 45th Precinct and other officers were present to assist.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes