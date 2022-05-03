NYPD hope surveillance video can catch suspect who attacked female bus patron unprovoked in Edenwald last month

Police are looking for a male suspect, who without provocation, allegedly punched and then repeatedly slammed a female passenger in her seat on the BX31 in the Edenwald section last month.

According to police, on April 7 at approximately 12:30 p.m., as the bus was preparing to stop at the corner of East 225 Street and Schieffelin Avenue, an unidentified male began to punch and slam the 42-year-old woman — who he was seated next to — for “no reason,” police sources tell the Bronx Times.

Shortly after the bus came to a full stop, the suspect exited and fled on foot toward Laconia Avenue on East 225 Street. Police sources told the Times that the victim did not know the man who assaulted her and claims she did not share words with her attacker before the incident.

The woman sustained injuries to her face and her body following the assault, and was taken to Montefiore Hospital.



Surveillance video released by the MTA does not show the alleged assault, but does show the man — described as a dark-skinned male, approximately in his 30’s, medium build, bald and was last seen wearing an army green jacket and dark blue jeans — waiting to exit the rear door of the bus and a still image of him in an crowded location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.