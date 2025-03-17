Monthly report given during 47th Precinct Community Council’s March 12 meeting

Attendees of the March 12 47th Precinct Community Council meeting were given insight on what is going on in their community, as well as an opportunity to voice their concerns.

The 47th Precinct Community Council held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 12, at Butler Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 3920 Paulding Ave.

During the meeting, Deputy Inspector Jonathan P. Korabel, the precinct’s commanding officer, presented the crime report for February 2025. Korabel highlighted key issues affecting the precinct, including a notable rise in domestic and family-related crimes.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with Korabel, precinct officers and members of the Community Council to share their concerns and ask questions.

Alina Dowe, the Bronx Borough Director at the Mayor’s Office, was also on hand to inform attendees about the illegal businesses that have recently been shut down in the area.

Prior to the monthly report, the meeting began with a welcome from 47th Precinct Community Council President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba, followed by an opening prayer led by a member of the Butler Memorial Methodist Church and the Pledge of Allegiance. Apostle Dr. C.G. Callender also said a prayer in honor of Women’s History Month.

There were also raffle drawings after the report was given, with the winners receiving $70, African dresses donated by Oloruntoba and other prizes.

Oloruntoba was also given a cake in celebration of his birthday, with attendees joining along to sing “Happy Birthday” to him. Other community leaders with birthdays in the month of March were also celebrated, including Andy King, Pamela Hamilton Johnson and others.

Police Officer Katherine Sepulveda was honored with the February 2025 Cop of the Month Award during the meeting for her work in the Bronx Community. Lady Brenda E. Mitchell was honored with the Citizen of the Month Award.

The 47th Precinct oversees the northern Bronx neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetary.