NYPD chief visits Villa Maria Academy for 9/11 commemoration

First-graders at Villa Maria Academy elementary school prepared a tribute to the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, with a special visit from NYPD Chief Ed Delatorre, also a school parent, on Friday, Sept 10. An American flag was attached to the fence for the occasion and students signed yellow ribbons and tied them around it as a symbol of remembrance.

Delatorre told the children that their applause reminded him of the crowds of New Yorkers who lined the streets cheering for police, fire and EMS personnel as they made their way down to the World Trade Center in the days after 9/11. He told them how special it is to him and other first responders and their families that the children of Villa Maria never forget.

The children prayed and sang “God Bless America.” Delatorre then answered their questions and gave them a quick lesson in how to salute. His partner Det. Joe then proceeded to show them the lights and sirens on their police car. Delatorre accepted a gift behalf of Villa Maria for the NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, just like he has done for many of the past years.

Mrs. Marino and her class prepared 15 platters of cookies and treats that were delivered to Villa Maria parents to bring to their NYPD precincts and FDNY stations to share with their colleagues.