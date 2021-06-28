Harlem gang member arrested for Sheridan Ave. shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Harlem man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested last week for the brazen broad daylight shooting of a man in the south Bronx in front of two children.

On June 25, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and city District Attorney Darcel Clark announced the arrest of Michael Lopez, who was taken into custody at the home of his stepfather in Harlem. Lopez, 27, of Harlem, who is a member of the Make it Happen Boys, has five prior arrests and is on parole for attempted murder.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent things like this from happening,” Clark said in a press conference. “I implore the public to please help us put an end to gun violence that is destroying our communities. I’m looking forward to the day when the catchphrase is ‘the Bronx is thriving.'”

Shea was shocked a man who was on parole for attempted murder was walking the streets.

“I think the main question we should be asking is, how does an individual get released to parole for knife point robbery is walking around on the streets and is that justice for those little kids,” he said. “When you see individuals getting arrested for violent activity, getting released almost immediately and seeing this churn over and over again, I think we can do a lot better.”

⚠️ Arrested Thanks to the outstanding work of the @NYPD44Pct detectives & all our partners, the gang member (out on parole) responsible for this brazen #Bronx shooting has been arrested & charged. https://t.co/1wOOE4saW8 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 25, 2021

On June 17 an unknown man shot a 24-year-old man in the back and both legs in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave. The suspect then got on a scooter operated by another unknown man and fled the scene on Sheridan Avenue.