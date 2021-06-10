Massachusetts DA renews call for info on 2014 Bronx murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Massachusetts district attorney is renewing a call for information regarding the 2014 murder of a Massachusetts resident in the Bronx.

In 2014 Joshua Bressette was reported missing and two days later New York Police discovered his body on a rooftop in the Bronx. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the North Adams Police are assisting New York authorities in the investigation with connections and potential crimes occurring in Massachusetts.

“This weekend, on June 6, his loving family should be celebrating Joshua’s 33rd birthday, but instead mourn their loss,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “They deserve closure and justice.

The State Police and North Adams Police continue to work this case diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable and we ask the public to help us. We hope people who may now remember additional information or those who were unwilling to be forthcoming will break their silence, do the right thing, and help give this family closure.”

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit is asking for anyone with information to call troopers at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.