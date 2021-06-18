Crime

2 men sought for shooting, injuring man in broad daylight

By Emily Davenport
Screenshot via video courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a duo who injured a man in a Bronx shooting on Thursday evening.

According to police, at 6:44 p.m. on June 17 an unknown man shot a 24-year-old man in the back and both legs in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave. The suspect then got on a scooter operated by another unknown man and fled the scene on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private means and is in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage: The first suspect is described as wearing sunglasses and all-black clothing. The second suspect, described as having light skin, wore a white baseball cap, a red long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

