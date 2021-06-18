2 men sought for shooting, injuring man in broad daylight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a duo who injured a man in a Bronx shooting on Thursday evening.

According to police, at 6:44 p.m. on June 17 an unknown man shot a 24-year-old man in the back and both legs in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave. The suspect then got on a scooter operated by another unknown man and fled the scene on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private means and is in stable condition.