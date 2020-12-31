NYCHA finalizes deal to construct 182 units of affordable housing in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Plans to build nearly 200 units of affordable housing in the west Bronx were finalized this week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) announced the closing of Twin Parks Terrace, which will result in the creation of 182 units of affordable housing in Fordham Heights on NYCHA-owned land.

Construction is anticipated to start in January 2021.

Located on Webster Avenue between East 183rd Street and East 184th Street, the project site is a parking lot adjacent to the Twin Parks West Houses development, which underwent a conversion in 2018 through NYCHA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program.

“Today’s announcement is just the latest example of the Authority’s commitment to creating affordable housing at a time when communities across New York City have a dire need for it,” said NYCHA Executive Vice President for Real Estate Development Jonathan Gouveia. “We look forward to working with our many partners to make this exciting project a reality.”

The 14-story project includes 41 studio apartments, 77 one-bedroom apartments, 56 two-bedroom apartments and 7 three-bedroom apartments as well as one superintendent unit. Additionally, there is 10,489 gross square feet of commercial space and 1,883 gross square feet of community facility space.

Social services will be provided by BronxWorks. The residential units will be affordable to residents from 30 percent to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for a period of 99 years, with 46 units set aside for homeless households. NYCHA residents will be given preference for 34 of the total units available.

Amenities include a laundry room, outdoor playground, meeting rooms, children’s playroom, recreation room, fitness room and bike storage. Solar photovoltaic panels will be positioned on the roof.

There is also a mural partnership with Groundswell, a group that implements a community process to design a mural focused on a social justice issue with a local artist.

The mural will be painted by neighborhood children. The development team will work with BronxWorks to train NYCHA residents in relevant construction skills and hire residents throughout the construction process.