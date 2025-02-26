NYC to suspend alternate side parking for Losar on Feb. 28 under new law

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City will officially suspend alternate side parking on Losar, the Tibetan New Year, following the passage of new legislation recognizing the holiday.

The law, approved unanimously by the City Council, adds Losar to the city’s list of cultural and religious observances that are exempt from alternate side parking regulations.

Losar follows the Tibetan lunar calendar, meaning its date changes each year. In 2025, it will be celebrated from Feb. 28 to March 2, with alternate side parking suspended on the first day, Feb. 28. The change will go into effect on Friday.

Council Member Julie Won, who introduced the bill, emphasized that the legislation is about more than just parking—it also acknowledges and uplifts Tibetan and Himalayan communities across the city. This bill ensures that over 60,000 Tibetan Buddhists across New York City can celebrate their most important holiday without worrying about parking tickets.

“At a time when there is so much fear and uncertainty as a result of federal immigration policies, our bill sends a message that we support, recognize, and celebrate immigrants who live in our sanctuary city,” Won said in a statement.

Won’s district in Queens is home to a significant Tibetan and Himalayan population, but the bill’s impact extends across all five boroughs, including the Bronx, where a growing number of Himalayan immigrants have established businesses, temples, and cultural organizations.

In a video shared on social media alongside the Tibetan Community of NY & NJ, Won noted that the new law also raises awareness of the contributions of the Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist communities in New York City.

Alternate Side Parking, a core part of the city’s street-cleaning system, typically requires vehicle owners to move their cars on designated days. The City Council estimates that suspending the rule on Losar will result in approximately $450,000 in lost fines.

The new law places Losar among other recognized cultural and religious holidays—including Christmas, Eid Ul-Fitr, and Diwali—that are exempt from alternate side parking regulations.