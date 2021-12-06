NYC Parks breaks ground on $1M Van Cortlandt Park playground renovation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff joined Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr, City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, Bronx Community Board 12 District Manager George Torres, and members of the Woodlawn community to break ground on the $1 million renovation coming to the Woodlawn Playground Spray Shower in Van Cortlandt Park.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the renovated spray shower at Woodlawn Playground that will provide the community with upgraded recreational facilities and much-needed relief from the summer heat,” said Parks Commissioner Fialkoff. “In addition to being a wonderful new amenity for the Woodlawn community, this spray shower project will increase the playground’s permeable green space, helping to safeguard the community from future floods in the years to come.”

The Woodlawn Playground Spray Shower renovation project will replace the existing spray shower with new, accessible spray features for children of all ages, and includes new in-ground and above grade water jets, updated plumbing and infrastructure, and pavement. The project will also increase the amount of permeable green space within the playground, which can help to alleviate flooding during storm events.

“The office of The Bronx Borough President has always made it a priority to provide quality public park spaces and facilities as we continue to work to build a healthier Bronx,” said outgoing Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “It is vital to the health and wellness of our kids that we provide outdoor space for them to run around and play, as they shape long-term habits and become adults while improving greenspace in the community. My office has allocated over $83 million of funding towards 87 parks projects to improve and renovate our Bronx parks, including $500,000 to the renovation of the spray showers at Woodlawn Playground. I want to thank City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, former City Council Member Andrew Cohen as well as the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and the mayor’s office for all of their efforts in renovating and improving Woodlawn Playground.”

The $1 million project was made possible with $77,000 from Mayor Bill de Blasio, $500,000 from Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., and $425,000 from former City Councilman Andrew Cohen with continued support from City Councilman Eric Dinowitz.