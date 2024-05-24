NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx celebrates National Nurses Week

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson visited NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx (NCB) during National Nurses Week to celebrate the nursing heroes at the facility.

Nurses at NCB, and throughout the country, are celebrated during this week as they often go above and beyond what is required to care for their patients.

Both Jacobi and NCB host a number of events throughout the week to celebrate the nursing profession and honor those who are integral to the delivery of compassionate care.