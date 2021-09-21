NYC announces Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announces the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest, a series of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theatrical performances running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at various locations throughout the five boroughs. Coming on the heels of Broadway’s official reopening weekend, the five-day festival aims to shine a light on local performing artists while offering free entertainment to New Yorkers in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.

Each two-hour performance will take place at a designated Department of Transportation Plaza, Open Street or Open Culture location, which leverages an existing NYC program that allows communities to embrace new public spaces and support small businesses. The performances will feature a combination of theatrical elements, including concert versions of current or new Off- and Off-Off-Broadway musicals, musicians playing Jazz and Dominican Rock Fusion, tap dancers, singers, circus performers, Brazilian drummers and LatinX dance troupes.

“As we reopen theatres and safely bring back live performances in New York City, we are excited to highlight our Off- and Off-Off-Broadway communities, companies and performers with the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest,” said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. “These outdoor events allow residents to once again enjoy the performing arts in the creative capital of the world.”

Performance highlights include “Stomp,” the East Village’s iconic celebration of percussion, and “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation,” which features life-size puppetry and premieres Oct. 21 at Times Square’s Theatre Row.

The festival, produced by MOME with Holly-Anne Devlin and CSM Sport and Entertainment, is meant to be enjoyed by New Yorkers of all ages. Each location is wheelchair accessible and features ASL interpreters.

The full festival lineup is online at nyc.gov/offbwayboros, and as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12-2 p.m.

Location: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn – Marcy Avenue Plaza between Fulton and McDonough streets

Performances:

“Stomp”

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

The Bushwick Starr presents “Music from Jillian Walker’s SNiNFoLK: An American Show”

“Fogo Azul NYC”

Thursday, Sept. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Location: Jackson Heights, Queens – 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th streets

Performances:

“Gazillion Bubble Show”

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Pregones/PRTT’s “TORCHED!”

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Friday, Oct. 1, 3-5 p.m.

Location: Washington Heights, Manhattan – Dyckman Street, Between Payson and Seamen avenues

Performances:

“Stomp”

Yasser Tejeda & Palotre

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

“Luis Salgado and Company”

Special Guests:

Candace Bushnell, author of “Sex and the City” and the upcoming, one-woman show “Is There Still Sex in the City?”

Saturday, Oct. 2, 4-6 p.m.

Location: Bronx – 1 Fordham Plaza

Performances:

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation”

Pregones/PRTT’s “TORCHED!”

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

“Luis Salgado and Company”

Sunday, Oct. 3, 12-2 p.m.

Location: Staten Island – Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace

Performances:

“Gazillion Bubble Show”

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

“Fogo Azul NYC”