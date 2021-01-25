NY Lottery Powerball makes it rain, creating seven NYC millionaires, one in the Bronx at weekend draw

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Hazel Shahgholi

With odds of winning a NY Lottery Powerball Jackpot at 1 in 175,223,510, with second prize odds—still worth a minimum of $1 mill.—standing at 1 in 5,153,633, Lady Luck did shine her light brightly across the five—well four of the five—boroughs on Jan 23. Seven beyond-lucky New Yorkers became millionaires after Saturday’s draw. Locations that sold six second-prize tickets, all worth a not too shabby $1,00,007.00 are: Islam MD K in the Bronx; Guru Hari Stationers in Jamaica; Pizza Garden Corp in Flushing; Healthcare Pharmacy, Madison Ave., Manhattan; Frederick Community Pharmacy, Manhattan; and The Check Cashing Place #51, Hamilton Heights, Manhattan.

But the—socially distanced, outdoor drinks—are on the lucky player who picked up their golden ticket at Raj Newsstand and Grocery located at 2372 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn.

Remarkably, an unusually high number of winning lottery tickets go unclaimed, with the “receipt”for millions of dollars out there somewhere, perhaps at the bottom of a purse, in an old jacket pocket or already thrown out with the trash. In fact, a $31 mill. ticket purchased in Queens in 2006 is one of the NY lottery’s highest-ranking ghost-tickets—now invalidated as NY Lottery Powerball rules give you only a period of 180 days to claim your prize.

Yes, according to National Weather Service Data you are about 250 times more likely to be struck by lightning than win a $1 million plus prize and yes, death by shark is 80 times more likely than the Big Win according to the Florida Shark Museum but these wins prove that, indeed, dreams can come true with random number games. amNewYork Metro wishes congratulations to the winners. And Staten Island, better luck next time…