Another jackpot Take-5 ticket sold in the Bronx

Bravo Supermarket in Highbridge.
Photo via Google Maps

A south Bronx supermarket sold a big winner yesterday.

Bravo Supermarket at 156 W. 170th St. sold a grand prize, Take-5 winning lottery ticket worth $18,096.50 with the winning numbers of 05-12-17-26-30 in Highbridge — adding to a lucky streak that the borough has had with the New York State Lottery in recent weeks.

Another Take-5 jackpot ticket for $51,197.50 was sold at a BP gas station in Melrose on Memorial Day with the winning numbers of 13-17-24-28-36.

Prior to that on Thursday, May 21, a $19,252 winning ticket was sold at R.K.M., a card store in a strip mall on Castle Hill Ave.  with the winning numbers of 01-14-25-26-38, along with two other jackpot tickets in both Syracuse and Ballston Spa upstate.

Earlier in the month the Bronx also saw two more jackpot, Take-5 stubs.

The more recent of those two came at a value of $52,955.50 out of Elite Wine & Spirit on E. 149th St. across from Lincoln Hospital in the south Bronx on Monday, May 11.

Those winning numbers from last night were 13-20-23-32-38.

Before that that on Wednesday, May 6, a Wakefield deli sold a jackpot, Take-5 lottery ticket valued at $54,628 at New World Grocery Corp on White Plains Road.

That ticket’s winning numbers were 03-28-32-34 and a similar, $26,837 winning Take-5 stub was sold nearby in Yonkers, Westchester on Monday, May 4.

Per standard procedure, the tickets were drawn from a field between one and thirty nine during a late night televised drawing at 11:21 p.m.

The winners now have one year to claim that reward.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369) Standard rates may apply.

