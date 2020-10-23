New York Lottery changing draw times for daily number games and Lotto

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

All you need is a dollar and a dream — and a schedule change.

If you faithfully play the New York Lottery number games, get ready to see a change in when you’ll be able to find out the winning combinations.

The lottery announced Thursday that it will be adjusting its draw schedule for the daily Numbers, Win4 and Take 5 contests, as well as its bi-weekly, multi-million dollar Lotto drawings. The new times take effect on Monday, Nov. 2.

“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” Lottery Director Gweneth Dean said. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.”

The biggest changes affect the midday and evening drawings for the Numbers and Win4, giving customers more time to purchase tickets. The midday drawings will shift back two hours from 12:20 p.m. to 2:20 p.m., while the evening drawings will be bumped back three hours from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The nightly Take 5 drawing, however, will be moved up about an hour into prime-time — from 11:21 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The New York Lotto, which is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday, will also have its draw moved up into prime time, from 11 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Drawings for the Numbers and Win4 games are broadcast live on WABC-TV in New York City.

As noted, the changes do not affect the draw times for the Cash4Life, Powerball or MegaMillions contests — all of which are multi-state lottery games.