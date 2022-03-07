Northeast Bronx Community Farmers Project seeks interns for new mentoring program

The Northeast Bronx Community Farmers Market Project is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the introduction of an Intern & Mentoring Program. Positions will involve work that combines leadership, team building, community outreach and entrepreneurial skills. Twenty internships will be offered at organization-run projects in the Throggs Neck and Wakefield neighborhoods of the Bronx, and include volunteering at a local food pantry; assisting at local farmers markets; working on community health projects; developing social media and marketing content; creating a plan for a small business; and assisting with propagation and plant management at local community gardens.

Beginning March 7, applications will be accepted. Applicants must be high school or college students to be eligible. Applicants will be required to submit a 500-word essay describing which internships they are interested in and why they want to participate in this program. Essays are due on March 31 and selections will be announced on April 7.

Four interns at the Market at Preston will be required to attend 12 market sessions for a total of 48 hours of internship. Market interns will help with set up when vendors arrive. During the market they will assist produce vendors with sales, handle the customer service table to assist customers with EBT/SNAP benefits, free produce for seniors, help with cooking demos and other outreach issues.

Four interns with Urban Cultivated will work at two sites in Wakefield. Each intern will be required to participate in 48 hours of internship on a flexible schedule. Interns will learn to plant, nurture and harvest at our urban farm to table gardens, including the Bronx Hot Sauce Project growing areas. They will participate in the weekly activities of running a local farmers’ market, and also have an opportunity to assist gardening veterans.