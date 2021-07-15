New Jersey man arrested in the Bronx for murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New Jersey man was arrested in the Bronx Monday for allegedly murdering his colleague earlier that day, according to police.

According to the investigation, on July 12, at approximately 9:44 p.m., the Mahwah Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a gas station. Milan Ghimire, a co-worker of the victim, Phu Tsewang, was identified as the suspect.

He was caught later that night in the Bronx.

On July 13, Ghimire was charged with one count of 1st-degree murder, one count of 2nd-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of 4th-degree tampering with evidence. He is being held by New York authorities pending extradition.