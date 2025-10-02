New York Life donates $75k to three Bronx YMCA branches

New York Life donated $75,000 to three Bronx YMCAs to support recreation, supplies and enrichment programs through the company’s Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. (Left to right) New York Life Foundation President Heather Nesle, New York Life Foundation Vice President Maria Collins, New York Life Managing Partner Bianca O’Brien, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations Brian Smith, Northeast Bronx YMCA Executive Director Meishay Gattis, Castle Hill YMCA Director Sharlene Brown and La Central YMCA Executive Director Nadia Arroyo.

New York Life donated a total of $75,000 to three Bronx YMCA branches through the company’s Strikeout Series Partnership with the New York Yankees, with the check being presented at Yankee Stadium prior to the Sept. 24 game against the Chicago White Sox.

The donation will go towards supporting recreation, supplies and enrichment programs for thousands of kids and families at the Bronx YMCA locations at the Castle Hill YMCA, located at 2 Castle Hill Ave., the Northeast Bronx YMCA, located at 1250 E. 229th St., and the La Central YMCA, located at 434 Westchester Ave.

New York Life Foundation President Heather Nesle and Vice President Maria Collins, along with New York Life Managing Partner Bianca O’Brien and Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations Brian Smith, presented the check to Northeast Bronx YMCA Executive Director Meishay Gattis, Castle Hill YMCA Executive Director Sharlene Brown and La Central YMCA Executive Director Nadia Arroyo.

“We’re proud to partner with the New York Yankees on the Strikeout Series, which expands access to meaningful resources and experiences for Bronx youth,” Nesle said. “The Bronx YMCA plays a vital role in supporting young people’s growth and resilience, and we’re honored to support programs that create lasting impact in the community.”

More than 50 members of the Bronx YMCAs were on hand at Yankee Stadium to catch the check presentation and the game, which the Yankees won 8-1.

“The YMCA of Greater New York deeply appreciates the support, partnership and generosity of New York Life and the New York Yankees,” Gattis said. “The donation from the 2025 Strikeout Series will enable us to expand our programming and resources, providing access to opportunities that foster growth, connection and brighter futures for Bronx children and families.”

This season marked the second year of the Strikeout Series program. Since it was launched in 2024, the program has donated $175,000 to various local organizations, including the Bronx YMCA locations.

In addition to exemplifying how sports partnerships can be powerful vehicles for investing in the community, the Strikeout Series program unites the philanthropic mission of New York Life with the strong tradition of the Yankees of community engagement, amplifying the impact on local youths through community-based philanthropy with tangible outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with New York Life once again to support fellow New Yorkers through the Strikeout Series. This donation reinforces our shared goal of supporting local institutions that uplift families through thoughtful educational and recreational programming,” Smith said. “New York Life has been a wonderful and enthusiastic partner on this initiative, and we look forward to growing our collaborative community efforts in the years ahead.”

Just two days prior to this donation, the Yankees and New York Life partnered for a special visit to the Northeast Bronx YMCA, featuring Yankees legend Willie Randolph. Randolph surprised the kids there and joined them in various enrichment activities. The kids and staff members from the YMCA were also given Yankees-branded gifts and had the opportunity to get their picture taken with Randolph.