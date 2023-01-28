New York Cares concludes 34th Annual Coat Drive at Bronx Terminal Market

On Jan. 20, New York Cares, in partnership with the office of Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, distributed 2,000 coats to community members in need at the Bronx Terminal Market.

The event marked the conclusion of the 34th annual New York Cares coat drive. Families, children and individual adults selected their own brand-new coat for the winter season. While New York Cares is no longer collecting gently used coats, the organization will continue to fundraise toward the purchase of new coats until mid-February, aiming to raise $600,000 to warm up New York inside and out.

Each $25 donation will provide a New Yorker with a warm winter coat, as well as ten meals.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes