New York Cares concludes 34th Annual Coat Drive at Bronx Terminal Market

New York Cares distributes 2,000 coats at the Bronx Terminal Market.
Photo courtesy Julie Falvo

On Jan. 20, New York Cares, in partnership with the office of Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, distributed 2,000 coats to community members in need at the Bronx Terminal Market.

The event marked the conclusion of the 34th annual New York Cares coat drive. Families, children and individual adults selected their own brand-new coat for the winter season. While New York Cares is no longer collecting gently used coats, the organization will continue to fundraise toward the purchase of new coats until mid-February, aiming to raise $600,000 to warm up New York inside and out.

New York Cares distributes coats to residents as part of its annual coat drive. Photo courtesy Julie Falvo

Each $25 donation will provide a New Yorker with a warm winter coat, as well as ten meals.

