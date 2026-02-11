New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show returns with a love letter to New York City

The annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden is back and this time it is bringing visitors an early taste of Spring — New York City style.

“The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle” opened on Feb. 7 at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, transforming the glasshouse with vibrant orchid displays inspired by New York City streetscapes.

“Through the wonderful world of orchids, we have written a love letter to New York City, its energy, its beauty, and its reinvention,” said Jennifer Bernstein, CEO of the New York Botanical Garden.

The show is curated by Dr. Flowers Fantastic, also known as MFF, a Queens-raised floral artist whose love of flowers came from his mother’s garden. The anonymous artist has previously created works through private commissions and flower trade shows, his most recognizable being a floral interpretation of Serena Williams’ Nike Air Max 97 sneaker designed in collaboration with Virgil Abloh.

Inside the conservatory, visitors are greeted by warm, humid air that offers an escape from the city’s recent record-cold temperatures. Filled with more than 5,000 plants and roughly two dozen varieties of orchids from around the world, the exhibition recreates scenes of everyday city life through its floral installations.

One standout installation features a makeshift car wash, where a yellow cab is made entirely of flowers. Along the conservatory, you’ll find floral interpretations of classic New York City features: a pizza shop, building stoops, laundromats, fire escapes, bus stops and construction fencing plastered with ‘POST NO BILLS’ signage, all set to a nostalgic hip hop and R&B playlist featuring artists such as Gang Star and Jill Scott.

The collaboration with MFF marks a first for the New York Botanical Garden, but Brian Sullivan, vice president of glasshouses and landscape, said the partnership was an easy decision. The Garden was drawn to MFF’s ability to connect people in urban environments with flowers, he said.

“The goal here is to stay local, celebrate New York, which is really pretty amazing,” Sullivan said. “It’s a good chance for us to explore our roots and to celebrate, where we are, also with a local designer, and you can’t do that with somebody who’s not from New York.”

Now in its 23rd year, the Orchid Show is no stranger to immersive themes. Previous exhibitions have transported visitors to Mexico, Thailand, but this year marks the first time the show centers New York City itself.

“Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle” runs through April 26, 2026. On select dates, the conservatory will stay open late for Orchid Nights, featuring DJ sets, dancing, food and drinks.

