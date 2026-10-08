New York Botanical Garden launches inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration through Nov. 2

New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) has launched an inaugural annual Día de los Muertos celebration, which will include artistic installations and various events throughout the month.

Through to November 2nd, the NYBG’s Everett Children’s Adventure Garden is redecorated in recognition of the Mexican holiday “Día de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead), which is commonly celebrated on November 1 and 2.

“We’re really honored to introduce this new fall experience at NYBG. Día de los Muertos showcases the beauty of this important and really vibrant tradition through horticulture- of course -art, and community, while providing meaningful opportunities for reflection and connection here at NYBG,” said Jennifer Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer and the William C. Steere Sr. President of NYBG.

Bernstein added that programming will feature traditional music and dance, hands-on crafts, puppet parades, and numerous family-friendly events, where people of all backgrounds are welcomed to honor their loved ones.

Paul Ochoa, New York City Department of Design and Construction Commissioner, humbly indicated the importance of the Día de los Muertos holiday.

“My real hat today is gonna be that of the Mexican immigrant who came here when he was 12, and to me, Día de los Muertos, is one of my favorite Mexican holidays. It means so much to our culture, but also to a lot of the Latino cultures across the entire globe,” Ochoa said.

NYBG visitors can experience the new installations in the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden while following a series of excerpts from the picture book “The Ofrenda That We Built,” written poetically by Jolene Gutiérrez and Shaian Gutiérrez with beautiful illustrations from Gabby Zapata.

“[Ofrendas have] a lot of significance to families because it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the loved ones who are no longer here,” Ochoa said.

Installations include a display of La Catrina with a dress of marigolds and a community altar that instructs passerby to leave the names and photos of loved ones they have lost. There are also ‘alebrijes’ (fantastical animals that act as spirit guides for the dead during the holiday) that can be spotted throughout the garden.

Joanna L. Groarke, Senior Vice President for Exhibitions and Programming at NYBG, reiterated the shared beauty of the Mexican holiday and the Botanical Garden’s natural scenery.

“Centered around the symbolic connections among plants, pollinators, memory, and seasonal change, this celebration explores rich cultural traditions while enjoying one of New York City’s most beautiful seasonal destinations,” Groarke said.

The festivities will culminate at the end of October with a finale weekend that will include food offerings, communal remembrance, and a Día de los Muertos parade on November 1 that will be led by musicians, dancers, and larger-than-life puppets.

Tickets and more information for NYBG’s Día de los Muertos festivities can be found on their website.