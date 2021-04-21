New vaccine site comes to the south Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As Bronxites try to recover from being ravaged by COVID-19, getting vaccinated has not been easy. The borough has the the lowest vaccination rate and lawmakers are hoping to change that.

On April 19, Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Urban Health Plan Inc. and The Point Community Development Corporation launched a new walk-in vaccination site at The Point in Hunts Point. Assembly Members Kenny Burgos and Amanda Septimo were also in attendance.

According to the councilman, only 20 percent of Hunts Point residents have been fully vaccinated and that area has the lowest vaccination rate in the borough.

“These elected officials and the organizations are providing a service to the community and it is up to you to accept that service so we can beat COVID,” Salamanca stated.

Dr. Viju Jacob, assistant vice president of medical regulatory and external affairs at Urban Health Plan, Inc., discussed the importance of getting vaccinated.

The doctor explained that with 60,000 COVID-19 cases still being diagnosed daily nationwide, it is imperative that Bronxites get the vaccine. While some people don’t trust the government due to the Tuskegee experiments, Jacob noted that people have nothing to worry about.

“All of the vaccines that are out there remarkably safe,” he stressed.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at The Point through June 2 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for people 18 or older.

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be reserved in one of two ways: text VACCINES or VACUNAS (Spanish speakers) to (833)-240-2830; appointments can also be made in-person by registering at two locations in Hunts Point:

The Point CDC, 940 Garrison Avenue (entrance on Manida Street), Monday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Project HOPE, 854 Hunts Point Avenue, Monday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.