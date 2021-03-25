Jacobi holds COVID memorial

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On March 19, staff at Jacobi Hospital held a memorial for the one-year anniversary of COVID-19.

The hospital held a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the day NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi admitted its first COVID-19 positive patient, and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx soon followed,” said Chris Mastromano, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/North Central Bronx and Cristina Contreras, executive director, NYC Health + Hospitals /North Central Bronx. “Within weeks, New York City became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. When we think back on those first days and weeks at the start of the pandemic, we remember the worry we felt for our friends, our colleagues, our loved ones. We remember the fear and uncertainty, especially for our front-line staff, as we navigated the many unknowns that crossed our paths.

However, what we remember most is the heroic efforts of the teams across both campuses, especially those who provided direct patient care to these patients, rising to meet each challenge head on, and the incredible teamwork of everyone working together to overcome them. Even in our darkest moments, we remember the moments that got us through – a patient who turned the corner after a long fight and went home; a smile from a co-worker; a shared laugh, a shared tear, a hug. We consoled and supported each other and have created a shared bond that will never be broken.”