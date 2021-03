Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

ArchCare at San Vicente de Paúl Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ArchCare at SVDP), has achieved a higher than 75% COVID-19 vaccination rate among its care members.

On March 12, this joyous occasion was celebrated as care team members who have been vaccinated (and those who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons) were presented with $100 from ArchCare CEO Scott La Rue.