New Settlement names Leigh Reid as director of Development and Communications  

New Settlement, a nonprofit organization that aims to break systemic barriers, advance justice, promote leadership and strengthen neighborhoods in the Bronx, appointed Leigh Reid as director of Development and Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Leigh and her vast experience to our organization,” said Rigaud Noel, executive director of New Settlement. “With a deep understanding of the New York City nonprofit landscape, we’re confident that Leigh will be an extremely valuable member of our team and look forward to our work together to expand upon our initiatives and deepen our impact across the Bronx.”

As director, Reid will take the lead on developing and implementing fundraising strategies, including establishing an individual giving program, overseeing special events and providing corporate, government and foundation support. She will also serve as key support for the communications department to ensure New Settlement’s universal language and voice aligns with the organizational values across all internal and external communications.

“I’m honored to be joining New Settlement, an organization that truly listens to its community members and works to meet the everchanging needs of our communities,” said Reid. “I look forward to working with this fantastic team to advance the organization’s impactful work in the Bronx.”

Previously, Reid served as senior director of development and communications at Extreme Kids & Crew, a nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive play spaces and community programs for children with disabilities and their families. In her role, she was responsible for designing the development and communication strategies, including cultivation and solicitation of major gifts.

In 2020, Reid spearheaded a panel at Extreme Kids & Crew focused on the experience of being Black and disabled. The program received high acclaim from educators, parents and the disabled community, and has also since become an annual advocacy event for the organization.

Reid holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and International Studies from Pennsylvania State University. She is an alumna of the New York Community Trust Fellowship, and also served as a committee volunteer for the New York City chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.