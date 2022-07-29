New pastor installed at historic Tremont Baptist Church

Rev. Barrington Foster has been installed as the 12th pastor of Tremont Baptist Church — the 138-year-old NYC landmark church, located in the Bronx.

He replaces Rev. Sylvanus Jarrett, who faithfully served as pastor of Tremont Baptist Church for 45 years.

Foster was celebrated and honored by a large group of distinguished clergy, during the recent religious installment ceremony. Many came from Brooklyn’s Lenox Road Baptist Church, where Foster was previously a member. They included Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Kirkpatrick Cohall, who has been a longtime mentor to Foster.

The congregation sang, prayed and watched as Foster recited his vows. Then, he was formally installed as the church’s new pastor — by Rev. Dr. Cheryl Dudley, regional executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York.

Foster trained for his pastoral vocation at Tremont Baptist Church. The congregation felt it was best that he was chosen as the church’s new spiritual leader, based on his values and experience.

While serving as a devoted member at Lenox Road Baptist Church, Foster was the chairman of the Deacon’s Board, director of the Marriage Ministry, Men’s Ministry and Committee Outreach Ministry, amongst other roles. Foster is also a member of the Board of Directors of the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York.

In addition to his mission of winning more disciples for Christ at Tremont Baptist Church, Foster wants to bring healing and build a relationship with the community — namely via “Back to School” giveaways and a food pantry.

Foster says he, his wife Tracey and their three children are excited and looking forward to what’s ahead at the landmark church — also known as “the home of friendly cheer” — named to the “National Register of Historic Places,” in 2009.

