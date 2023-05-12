New ‘Bronx Tech Week’ will bring free panels, hackathon and pitch contest

A new series of free tech-related events is coming to the Bronx next week in what organizers are calling Bronx Tech Week.

The program, which runs from May 15-20, includes two panels, a pitch competition and a hackathon for high school students.

Organizers George Nunez and Danielle Nicholson, who are both from the Bronx, want to make technology more accessible to Bronxites. Nunez, a product manager, and Nicholson, a startup lawyer, were the masterminds behind the first boroughwide-themed TEDx event last year.

“We believe that Bronx Tech Week can be a catalyst for positive change, attracting investment and creating job opportunities within the Bronx, ultimately driving economic development and transforming the borough into a vibrant tech hub,” the organizers told the Bronx Times.

The goal of the program is to empower tech enthusiasts and local entrepreneurs by providing access to professional development, education and networking, with a focus on “bridging the gaps in the fragmented Bronx Tech ecosystem,” Nunez said.

The week-long celebration of technology and innovation is meant to bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, Minority and Women-Owned Businesses and investors to learn, collaborate and network, Nunez said.

As Artificial Intelligence increases in popularity, Nunez and Nicholson foresee a “digital revolution” and they don’t want Bronxites to be left behind.

“Us both being from The Bronx, we realized that the time is now,” the organizers said. “The Bronx is lacking in so much, and we wanted to be at the forefront of the tech uprise in our borough before its too late.”

While the intended audience for these events are Bronx high school seniors, college students and working professionals, the partners plan to hold events for kids and seniors in the future, Nunez told the Bronx Times. He said the free events are funded through in-kind donations.

Here’s what Bronx Tech Week has in store:

Careers in Tech: Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

Panelists will discuss various paths that entrepreneurs have successfully taken to launch and grow their businesses. The speakers will discuss their strategies for creating operational and financial foundations to reach profitability.

Register here.

Business Idea to Launch: Thursday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

Startup founders and venture capitalists will discuss raising capital and ways entrepreneurs can seek out financing.

Register here.

Bronx Innovators Pitch Competition: Friday, May 19, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at KD New York, 1215 Spofford Ave.

All Bronx residents are welcome to participate in the pitch competition. At the competition, aspiring entrepreneurs will pitch their projects to a panel of judges, get feedback on ways to further develop their ideas, and compete to win.

Register here.

Youth Hackathon for High School Students: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Knowledge House, 363 Rider Ave., 3rd floor.

This event will allow high school students to collaborate and develop solutions to real-world problems. Young innovators will have the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals at this event with workshops, mentors and resources that will help them develop projects. Five teams will compete for one prize. Register here.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit bronxtechweek.io.