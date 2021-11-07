Mount Sinai Health System, BronxCare Health System celebrate new cancer facility

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mount Sinai Health System, together with BronxCare Health System, recently held a ribbon cutting to launch BronxCare Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care—a new state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer facility in the Bronx.

The new space, located at 1775 Grand Concourse, will allow both health systems to bring their strengths together to address the growing cancer needs in the area and continue toward their goal of achieving the best possible patient outcomes.

Offering 10,000 square feet of space for medical oncology, surgical oncology and support services, the new facility houses an expanded treatment area with dedicated chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusion suites featuring large windows and natural light, an on-site specialized oncology pharmacy and advanced radiation oncology care.

Additional features include:

12 exam rooms

20 private chemotherapy bays

Spacious waiting room with large reception area and user-friendly registration

Dedicated discharge area

Large conference room and multidisciplinary workspace

Private social work office

On-site pharmacy clean room/chemotherapy preparation area

Intravenous therapy suite for blood transfusions, iron infusions, and rheumatology and gastroenterology treatments

DigniCap cooling system for hair loss prevention

Dietary services and patient navigation services

The center’s director will be Dr. Kevin R. Jain, section chief of medical oncology and hematology at BronxCare Health System. Jain is a widely recognized specialty oncology provider and will be responsible for all activities at the facility.

The facility’s staff includes five medical oncologists and hematologists, five general surgeons, two surgical oncologists, two thoracic surgeons, two radiation oncologists, two neurosurgeons, four urologists, one social worker, two oncology-specialized ENT surgeons, an oncology-certified nursing team, two board-certified oncology pharmacists, an oncology pharmacy residency training program and a team of talented administrative and support staff.

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on a new clinical collaboration with BronxCare to address the growing cancer needs of the Bronx community,” said Dr. Arthur Klein, president emeritus of the Mount Sinai Health Network. “We look forward to working together to deliver top-notch cancer care to our patients in a beautiful, new facility.”

For more information about BronxCare Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care visit www.bronxcancercare.org.