Mott Haven Reformed Church holding benefit concert March 2

The Mott Haven Reformed Church will be hosting a benefit concert to raise funds to replace the boiler in the Parish House on Sunday, March 2, at 4 p.m. at 350 E. 146th St.

The main goal of this benefit concert is to help bring new life to the Parish House, as well as the church and the Mott Haven community as a whole. Mott Haven Reformed Church’s Parish House, located adjacent to the church building, has a rich history in the Bronx community. It served as the home for former pastors, as well as a safe place for kids in Mott Haven to gather together and socialize, play pool and ping-pong, bowl and take part in club activities. It also housed five pianos in a piano room, where kids learned how to play the instrument. The church hopes to again make the Parish House a safe and fun place for youths to gather.

Attendees of the benefit concert can look forward to great live music and dance, live painting, spoken word and much more. Those who wish to see the performances but are unable to make the concert can tune in live via Zoom. Once they register for the event, they will be emailed the Zoom information needed to tune in.

Through collaborative relationships with Going Deeper LLC, CRU (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ) and the church’s NextGen Ministry, Mott Haven Reformed Church hopes to be able to successfully repurpose the Parish House.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite at five different price points. Without factoring in ticketing fees, these prices are $23.18, $39.19, $55.20, $108.55 and $535.38.

Jordan Lawrence Mott, a wealthy and well-known New York City iron works magnet, established the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Mott Haven in 1850, with the first service being held in May of that year. The church also served as a station for the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War, where runaway slaves had a place to hide. This reflects its 175-year history as a beacon of hope in the Mott Haven community.