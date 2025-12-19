Early morning fire in Mott Haven apartment building injures four, displaces 62 residents

The entrance of the five-story apartment building at 439 East 135th Street in Mott Haven, where an early-morning fire Tuesday displaced 15 families and forced 62 residents to evacuate.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, an early morning fire tore through a five-story apartment building in Mott Haven, injuring four people and displacing 62 residents from 15 families, according to fire officials and Bronx Community Board 1.

The fire department received a call at 5:17 a.m., reporting a fire in one apartment on the first floor of the building at 439 East 135th Street, off Willis Avenue. A second alarm was transmitted as the fire spread from the first through the rest of the building.

FDNY officials told the Bronx Times 25 units and 108 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Four civilians were injured, including three who sustained minor injuries. One suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The fire was under control by 6:43 a.m., FDNY said.

A total of 50 adults and 12 children were forced to evacuate.

After inspection, the New York City Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order on Dec. 16 determining the structure was not safe for residents to return.

After the incident, residents were transported by MTA buses to local Bronx hotels, with assistance from the American Red Cross

Karla Santillan, press secretary for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—whose district includes the apartment building on East 135th street—said in a statement to the Bronx Times, “the Congresswoman’s office is working closely with the Red Cross to offer assistance to any residents of New York’s 14th District affected by the fire.”

Anthony R. Jordan, district manager for Bronx Community Board 1, was at the scene and confirmed the FDNY, Office of Emergency Management, and the Red Cross collaborated to ensure families were placed in safe accommodations.

Jordan said residents had previously raised concerns about the building’s condition.

Over the past two years, the apartment building has been the subject of 67 complaints, primarily focused on lack of heat and water, according to New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Simon Moskovitz, the landlord and owner of the building through Comrid Ventures LLC, was not immediately available for comment.

Inspectors have issued 28 violations, including 9 new Class C violations from Tuesday’s incident, ranging from fire damage, roof issues and broken glass.

City agencies told Jordan they will continue coordinating services for the displaced residents while the building management works to make the building habitable again.

Kylie Clifton is a data journalism student at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She can be reached at kylie.clifton23@gmail.com or (269) 615-0800. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!