Morris Park Holy Name Societies and Big Deal Supermarket announce 2024 Annual Lenten Fundraiser

Big Deal Supermarket owner Miguel Garcia today announced that the Church of St. Clare of Assisi-St. Francis Xavier Parish Holy Name Societies and Big Deal Supermarket will once again sponsor the annual Lenten Fundraiser that raises vital funds for these two Morris Park parishes. Starting Friday, Feb. 9, and continuing through Easter Sunday (March 31), parishioners who shop at Big Deal Supermarket, located at 1018 Morris Park Ave., can contribute to the fundraiser by dropping their sales receipts into the big wooden box located in the front of the store, after they have checked out.

A percentage of all the sales during Lent will be donated to these churches.

Rev. Salvatore DeStefano, the pastor of the Church of St. Clare of Assisi-St. Francis Xavier Parish and the Holy Name Society spiritual director, stated that the Lenten Fundraiser has become an annual tradition in the neighborhood and raises funds for church repairs, programs and other important projects. He was happy to add that the fundraiser enables him not to have to ask parishioners for money and that the fundraiser brings the community together during Lent. Shoppers at Big Deal enjoy their fish market for Friday meals and also the delicious foods, desserts and fresh fruits.