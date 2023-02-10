Four injured in Morris Heights supermarket fire Thursday

Four people were injured in a five-alarm grocery store fire in Morris Heights on Thursday night, according to the FDNY.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and one civilian was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center with minor injuries as a result of the blaze inside of the C-Town Supermarket, located at 1750 University Ave.

The FDNY received a call reporting an odor of smoke in the store around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They responded and found fire throughout the one-story commercial building.

There were 50 units and 200 fire personnel who responded to the scene, which was marked under control by around 9:45 p.m.

The C-Town fire this week is a near déjà vu to last February’s four-alarm Bravo Supermarket fire, which wasted the entire building and displaced five families in Parkchester.

It’s also the latest in a slew of high alarm fires in the Bronx over the past three weeks — which included a four-alarm blaze in Wakefield, a two-alarm suspected arson in Soundview, and a three-alarm in Crotona Park East in January, as well as a “suspicious” fire in Claremont Village earlier this week.