Four injured in Morris Heights supermarket fire Thursday

A first responder treats a patient after a five-alarm fire at the C-Town Supermarket in Morris Heights on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Four people were injured in a five-alarm grocery store fire in Morris Heights on Thursday night, according to the FDNY. 

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and one civilian was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center with minor injuries as a result of the blaze inside of the C-Town Supermarket, located at 1750 University Ave. 

The FDNY received a call reporting an odor of smoke in the store around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They responded and found fire throughout the one-story commercial building. 

There were 50 units and 200 fire personnel who responded to the scene, which was marked under control by around 9:45 p.m. 

The C-Town fire this week is a near déjà vu to last February’s four-alarm Bravo Supermarket fire, which wasted the entire building and displaced five families in Parkchester. 

It’s also the latest in a slew of high alarm fires in the Bronx over the past three weeks — which included a four-alarm blaze in Wakefield, a two-alarm suspected arson in Soundview, and a three-alarm in Crotona Park East in January, as well as a “suspicious” fire in Claremont Village earlier this week. 

A total of 50 units and 200 fire personnel respond to a blaze at C-Town Supermarket in Morris Heights on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Photo Lloyd Mitchell

