BREAKING: FDNY battles 4-alarm supermarket fire in Parkchester

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a supermarket tonight in Parkchester.

According to the FDNY, the blaze began around 5:15 p.m. in the basement and first floor of Bravo Supermarkets, located 1869 Archer St. One firefighter was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

The blaze is still an ongoing incident, according to FDNY officials on the scene.

The engulfed supermarket sits within the district of City Councilwoman Amanda Farías. Farías was at the scene as firefighters attempted to douse the fire.

“The FDNY is on the scene at Archer St and Leland Ave responding to a four-alarm fire at the Bravo Supermarket at 1869 Archer Street,” Farias said in a statement. “They are still working to extinguish the fire and have evacuated the building.

There is a considerable amount of smoke and the NYPD and FDNY recommend staying clear of the area for the next couple of hours. If you live nearby, please close your windows to make sure no smoke enters your home. If you know anyone who works at the supermarket or nearby, please make sure to check in with them.”

According to Community Board 9 Assistant District Manager Shirley Alonzo, the fire is now out, and five families have been displaced. Red Cross is taking care of the families and Alonzo plans to catch up with them to see what they need.

An FDNY official told the Bronx Times a second firefighter was taken to Jacobi Hospital with a minor injury. He said operations are ongoing and are expected to remain throughout the night.

This story was updated at 9:50 p.m.