Cops cuff suspect linked to fatal stabbing of neighbor over parking spot dispute in Morris Heights

Police arrested a suspect who is charged with fatally stabbing a teenager after getting involved in a verbal dispute over a parking spot in Morris Heights.
Police arrested a suspect who is charged with fatally stabbing a teenager after getting involved in a verbal dispute over a parking spot in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

Police from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights at approximately 8:23 a.m. on April 18. Upon their arrival, officers were told that a 19-year-old man — later identified as Dominic Aguilera, of Featherbed Lane — was stabbed in the chest after getting into a verbal dispute with the suspect, who police identified as 45-year-old Vladimir Lopez German.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilera and German — who lived in the same building on Featherbed Lane — were arguing over a parking spot near their building.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Aguilera to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Police cuffed German at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday night. he is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon. This is his first arrest, according to a police spokesperson.

