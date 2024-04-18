Mount Eden

Bronx teen fatally stabbed following alleged verbal dispute over parking spot: NYPD

By Posted on
NYPD-explorer-file-photo
FILE- An NYPD cruiser.
File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a teenager after getting involved in a verbal dispute — allegedly over a parking spot — in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

Police from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane in Mount Eden at approximately 8:23 a.m. on April 18. Upon their arrival, officers were told that a 19-year-old man — later identified as Dominic Aguilera, of Featherbed Lane — was stabbed in the chest after getting into a verbal dispute with another man, whose identity remains unknown.

Reports indicate that the dispute was regarding a parking space, but a police spokesperson could not confirm the nature of the dispute when contacted by the Bronx Times Thursday afternoon.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Aguilera to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

