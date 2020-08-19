Health

Montefiore Westchester Square and local leaders give back to the community

Montefiore Westchester Square staff and pols distribute masks and hand sanitizer to the community.
Courtesy of Montefiore

As threats of COVID-19 continue in the world, a Bronx hospital and local politicians collaborated to give out personal protective equipment (PPE) and food to residents.

On Aug. 14, associates from Montefiore Westchester Square were joined by Senator Luis Sepulveda, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj to distribute masks, hand sanitizers and lunch to the local community at their Raymond’s Avenue location.

Senator Luis Sepulveda, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj were at the distribution event on Aug. 14.Courtesy of Montefiore

Lunch was also provided along with information on the importance of going to the ER for health emergencies and how the staff at Montefiore is keeping Westchester Square COVID-19 safe for their community.

