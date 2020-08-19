Montefiore Westchester Square and local leaders give back to the community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As threats of COVID-19 continue in the world, a Bronx hospital and local politicians collaborated to give out personal protective equipment (PPE) and food to residents.

On Aug. 14, associates from Montefiore Westchester Square were joined by Senator Luis Sepulveda, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj to distribute masks, hand sanitizers and lunch to the local community at their Raymond’s Avenue location.

Lunch was also provided along with information on the importance of going to the ER for health emergencies and how the staff at Montefiore is keeping Westchester Square COVID-19 safe for their community.

