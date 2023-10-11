New breast cancer center at Montefiore Einstein to provide all services under one roof

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A newly opened breast cancer center within the Hutchinson Metro Center is equipped to provide numerous services for breast cancer patients — all in one place.

Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center’s (MECCC) new breast cancer center, which opened late last month, is a one-stop shop for breast health, providing a variety of services ranging from screening studies, advanced imaging, minimally invasive plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures, a high-risk breast cancer prevention and lymphedema prevention program, as well as genetic counseling.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Sept. 27. to officially open the new center, which is located on the seventh floor of tower one of 1250 Waters Place.

Fittingly, the ribbon-cutting of the center, which is fully funded by MECCC, occurred just a few days before the beginning of October, which marked the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

MECCC has been active for more than 50 years and is the fourth oldest National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the country.

“For many women, scheduling a breast exam means having to take off work, as well as coming to an appointment that they feel anxious about,” said Dr. Laura Hodges, director of MECCC’s Breast Imaging and Interventions.

Additional services provided by the center include medical and radiation oncology and nutrition along with access to MECCC’s Bronx Oncology Living Daily (BOLD) wellness and support program, where each patient is paired up with a “buddy” who survived a similar experience involving breast cancer.

Hodges added that having the latest breast care technologies, such as the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography system from GE HealthCare, which provides patients with a handheld remote and allows them to determine breast compression levels during their mammograms, are just some of the many features at the new center that enables patients to “regain a sense of control.”

The new breast cancer center’s approach reduces the need for patients who would otherwise be required to make repetitive commutes for appointments or procedures.

“Screening is the best form of early diagnosis, as it is done most effectively when barriers to access are tackled head-on,” said Susan Green-Lorenzen, system senior vice president of operations at Montefiore.

“This beautiful new center exemplifies the commitment of our breast team in advancing patient care,” Green-Lorenzen added.

Nationwide, it takes more than a month to schedule the necessary procedures to confirm the results of an abnormal breast exam, according to MECCC. On average, it takes an additional 60 days before a patient begins cancer treatment. According to MECCC, the center’s surgeons and radiologists will immediately have a consultation and determine the next steps in “real time” with the patient if they have a breast lump, an abnormal mammogram or ultrasound result.

“By tailoring every element of care to our patients’ needs, we will increase screenings and the number of minimally invasive treatment options for our Bronx community and beyond,” said Dr. Sheldon Feldman, director of MECCC Breast Cancer Services.

After his residency in training at New York University, Feldman had a private practice where he performed multiple kinds of surgery — and was preparing for a career as an open heart surgeon. His career eventually changed paths, however, following the death of his sister, Fern, who passed away from breast cancer at age 37.

Her death eventually inspired Feldman to establish the Fern Feldman Anolick Center for Breast Health in Kingston, New York, in 1994.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., with the exception of skin cancers, and accounts for about 30% (nearly one in three women) of all female cancer diagnoses each year, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

For 2023, ACS estimated that nearly 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer would be diagnosed among women in the U.S., and would result in more than 43,000 deaths, which is just more than 14% of those diagnosed, according to ACS.

Quick facts:

-To contact Montefiore’s new breast cancer center, call 1-844 BREAST 6.

-MECCC will host its 15th annual Edward S. Greenwald, Breast Screening Event at the new center on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free for people without documentation or insurance, and will provide results the same day. To register for a screening, call (929) 246-6300.

