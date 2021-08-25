Mitch Rose retires as Woodlawn’s president and CEO

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy announced Thursday that Mitch Rose will retire as president and chief executive officer effective Sept. 10.

Rose, who joined Woodlawn in 2010 as vice president, has been president of Woodlawn since 2014 and has worked in the death care industry for more than 30 years. He will remain engaged with the Board of Trustees in a consulting capacity through the end of the year.

Rose has led the organization to achieve several milestones including the establishment of Woodlawn as a Level II

Arboretum, the launching of the innovative workforce development program “Bridge to Crafts Careers”; the Bronx

Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit of the Year Award in 2017; as well as the completion of a detailed Master Plan to further multiple construction projects including the recently completed renovation and restoration of the historic Woolworth Chapel and Crematory.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as the President and CEO of Woodlawn,” Rose said. “I am proud of the organization we are today and the impact we’ve had, serving thousands of families annually with professional, dignified services. Our success represents the collective efforts of a dedicated Board of Trustees, a talented staff and innovative partners and constituents who have inspired us to think creatively about the relevance of a cemetery in a community and explore new directions. I could not be more excited about what’s next for this remarkable organization. I have enjoyed this role and the fabulous people I have worked with, but after more than 11 years, I’m ready for a new challenge.”

Rose’s professional achievements, in addition to those noted above, include being an active member of numerous

professional organizations. He is vice president of internal affairs for the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, sits on the Board of Directors for New York State Association of Cemeteries and is past president of the Cremation Association of North America.

Rose received a B.S. in business administration from University of Central Florida, an A.A.S in funeral service from Ogeechee Tech Community College and an A.S. in ornamental horticulture from Santa Fe Community College.

The Board of Trustees has selected Edward Markiewicz, Woodlawn’s vice president of operations and human

resources, to serve as interim president while the board undertakes a national search for a new president. Markiewicz, who has served in various capacities at Woodlawn since he first arrived in 1989, will assume the role of interim president on Sept. 11.