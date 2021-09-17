Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center to hold 4th annual Open House Street Festival

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center, the hub for arts education and instruction in the northeast Bronx, announced the return of its Open House Street Festival — now in its fourth year — to usher in its new 2021-2022 season.

Signaling the return to its in-person programs and offerings, this community celebration is free and open to all and will include indoor and outdoor activities onsite at Mind-Builders, 3415 Olinville Ave., on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s program will feature performances from the organization’s dance ensemble, music ensemble and karate students kicked off by a second line parade and guest MC Heavyn. Interactive offerings include a talent contest where the audience will choose the winners, games for the whole family and demo classes for martial arts, Zumba and yoga on the Festival’s Mainstage. Additionally, visitors can tour Mind-Builders’ recently renovated state-of-the-art facility and its extensive African Arts collection as well as learn about registration and scholarships opportunities.

“While we have had to scale-back a bit on the event this year due to the pandemic, we are so excited to bring back our Open House Street Festival and to be able to have it be live and in-person,” said Madaha Kinsey-Lamb, founder and president of Mind-Builders. “It is a definitive signal to our community — not only that we are resuming in-person learning — but our hope is that the return of these programs will restore a sense of normalcy for our students. The Festival is also our chance to welcome back our core audiences and to meet potential new students and their families. We are looking forward to showcasing Mind-Builders’ continued commitment to our community with a beautiful day of music and performance, activities, fellowship, classes and, of course, learning.”

Invited guests include: New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, New York City Council Member Vanessa Gibson, New York City Council Member Kevin Riley and New York State Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey.

Established in 1978, Mind-Builders is a pioneering nonprofit founded by educator and scholar Madaha Kinsey-Lamb to bring arts instruction and education to the northeast Bronx, inspiring the growth of generations of local youth and families through high-quality arts programming.

Mind-Builders Fourth Annual Open House Street Festival Schedule

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Building and African Art Tours (inside)

10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Sample Classes in Dance, Music, Martial arts (inside and outdoors)

1 p.m.-2 p.m. – Demo Classes & Student Performances (outdoors)

2 p.m.-4 p.m. – Talent Contest/Cash Prizes (outdoors)

To address the threat of COVID-19 and manage the risk of transmission, Mind-Builders requires that all guests follow new safety protocols as per the “Key to the City” mandate. For indoor tours masks and, for those ages 12 and older, proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and ID are required. Health screening, social distancing of 6-feet will be maintained, and hand sanitizer is provided at the entrance.

For more information and to pre-register for free indoor sample classes and tour tickets, visit: https://www.mind-builders.org/