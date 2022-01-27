MHHC @ One Brooklyn opens state-of-the-art medical facility

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A “passion project” turned into reality last week when MHHC @ One Brooklyn officially opened.

The new, state-of-the-art, 2,500-square-foot facility, located at 1095 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, is a joint venture by Morris Heights Health Center and One Brooklyn Health.

It will serve as a one-stop medical provider for thousands of residents in the Flatbush section of the borough, offering family medicine, pediatric medicine, behavioral health, nutrition, and maternal health services.

“We are proud to partner with One Brooklyn Health,” said Mari Gabrielle Millet, president of Morris Heights Health Center, at the facility’s ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 21, which drew elected officials such as Brian Benjamin, Lieutenant Governor; Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso; Assembymember and District Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn; Councilmembers Farah Louis and Rita Joseph; and Alsion Roach Wilson, OD, Consul General of Jamaica

LaRay Brown, CEO, One Brooklyn Health System, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Together, One Brooklyn Health aims to realize our mission of ensuring Brooklyn is at its healthiest.”

To learn more about MHHC @ One Brooklyn, email OneBrooklyn@MHHC.org.