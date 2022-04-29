Police & Fire

SEE IT: Three men steal $65K worth of cellphones from Parkchester T-Mobile

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly pulled guns and stole $65,000 worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Parkchester on April 21.
Three suspects in Parkchester wanted to do a little bit more than buy new cellphones at a T-Mobile store, allegedly robbing the place of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
According to the NYPD, the heist went down April 21 around 1 p.m. at a T-Mobile cell phone store at 1372 Metropolitan Ave., in the Parkchester section. While two men walked in the store and appeared to be browsing for phones, the situation quickly turned violent when a third man entered and all three allegedly pulled out guns.
The trio then allegedly stole cellphones valued at approximately $65,000 in total before fleeing in a white SUV westbound on Metropolitan.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

