SEE IT: Three men steal $65K worth of cellphones from Parkchester T-Mobile

Three suspects in Parkchester wanted to do a little bit more than buy new cellphones at a T-Mobile store, allegedly robbing the place of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to the NYPD, the heist went down April 21 around 1 p.m. at a T-Mobile cell phone store at 1372 Metropolitan Ave., in the Parkchester section. While two men walked in the store and appeared to be browsing for phones, the situation quickly turned violent when a third man entered and all three allegedly pulled out guns.

The trio then allegedly stole cellphones valued at approximately $65,000 in total before fleeing in a white SUV westbound on Metropolitan.