Three men steal $4K from Soundview gas station

Bronx detectives are looking for three men who stole $4,000 from a gas station in Soundview.
According to the NYPD, the crime began when three men entered a Phillips 66 gas station located at 902 Soundview Ave., on Sept. 23. Everything appeared normal until an employee went to the back of the store and one of the crooks reached into the teller window and took $4,000.

The thieves immediately fled the scene in a vehicle.

The first individual is described as having a medium complexion; last seen wearing a red baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male with a medium complexion; last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The third individual is described as male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

