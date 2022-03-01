Tenant calls cops after hearing men attempt to break into her Allerton apartment on consecutive days

The NYPD is looking for two men who tried to break into an apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

Bobbie Jones, who lives on Mace Avenue with her wheelchair bound husband, reported the incidents to the police last week, although the incidents took place in January. Jones told the Bronx Times that on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, two different men banged on her door multiple times around 5 a.m.

After someone also kicked at her door last year, Jones, 56, is now scared for her life.

“I heard someone tried to open the door and when I looked up that person was already gone,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t have imagined what would have happened to me. I am concerned for my safety. There are definitely people who don’t like me because I’m always fighting for the quality of life.”

There were no reported injuries or forcibly entry as a result of this incident. And the police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.