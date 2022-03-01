Police & Fire

Tenant calls cops after hearing men attempt to break into her Allerton apartment on consecutive days

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD is looking for two men who tried to break into an apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx in January.
File photo

The NYPD is looking for two men who tried to break into an apartment in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

Bobbie Jones, who lives on Mace Avenue with her wheelchair bound husband, reported the incidents to the police last week, although the incidents took place in January. Jones told the Bronx Times that on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, two different men banged on her door multiple times around 5 a.m.

After someone also kicked at her door last year, Jones, 56, is now scared for her life.

“I heard someone tried to open the door and when I looked up that person was already gone,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t have imagined what would have happened to me. I am concerned for my safety. There are definitely people who don’t like me because I’m always fighting for the quality of life.”

There were no reported injuries or forcibly entry as a result of this incident. And the police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC